Clonmel estate needs fencing or wall to curb anti-social behaviour

Palisade fencing or a boundary wall should be provided between the Glen Oaks estate in Clonmel and the adjoining lands to curb anti-social behaviour, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose suggested at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

When she had raised this before Cllr. Ambrose said she was told that some sort of hedging could be planted there. But this wouldn't work because of the length of the boundary, although the difficulty for residents was that the anti-social behaviour in the area hadn't abated.

Glen Oaks was next door to lands that had been earmarked for development, but this proposal had died when the Celtic Tiger abated.

A boundary wall should have been built from day one, which was something they should make sure of with all future developments, she said.

Cllr. Ambrose was told that either palisade fencing or a wall would be expensive and no provision for it had been made in this year's budget.

The council would also need to confirm the conditions of the associated planning permission and the landownership status.

