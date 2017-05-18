Tipperary councillors lean towards Coveney in Fine Gael leadership race

Tipperary Fine Gael councillors are opting towards Simon Coveney in the race for the leadership of the party.

Six of the eight councillors contacted by The Nationalist today have said the Cork TD is their choice.

Two declined to give their preference and two were uncontactable.

Many favour Coveney because of his Munster base in the neighbouring county of Cork.

The only other candidate is Dublin-based Leo Varadker.

There are no Fine Gael TDs or senators in the constituency but former Junior Minister Tom Hayes has already gone on the record as a Coveney supporter.

Those who confirmed their support for Coveney were Michael Murphy, Clonmel; John Crosse, Annacarty; Mary Hanna Hourigan, Cappawhite; Michael Fitzgerald, Golden; John Fahey, Killenaule; and Joe Bourke, Clonmore.

Clogheen councillor Marie Murphy said she was ninety per certain who she would vote for but would consult her local branch first, while Cllr Ger Darcy, Ardcroney, also declined to name his preference.

Councillors across the country have ten per cent of the vote in the leadership election.