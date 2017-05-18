Prestigious appointment for Tipperary Town's Maeve Richardson

Congratulations to Maeve Richardson, sixth year student in St. Anne’s Secondary School, who has been appointed to the position of Welfare and Equality Officer on the National Student Executive.

St. Anne’s Secondary School has student appointment to National Student Executive.

Congratulations to St. Anne’s Secondary School pupil Maeve Richardson, sixth year student, who has been appointed to the position of Welfare and Equality Officer on the National Student Executive. Maeve was elected recently at the annual assembly of the ISSU held in Liberty Hall, Dublin. Maeve’s campaign began in March and she enjoyed organising and coordinating her Facebook campaign and her manifesto. There were two other candidates also seeking the same position.

“My main focus will be around reinstating guidance counselor programmes and promoting positive mental health,” said Maeve.

Maeve will hold this position on the National Student Executive for one year and her duties will include organising Welfare and Equality campaigns, liaising with organisations to promote student wellbeing and supporting student councils in issues relating to welfare and equality. All the staff and pupils at St. Anne’s wish Maeve all the best for her term in office.