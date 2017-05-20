Carrick on Suir contract signed for €2.4m Town Hall revamp

Above: Back- Nicola Keating, Executive Engineer Tipperary County Council; Willie Corby, District Engineer Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District; Tim Quigley, Duffy Quigley Quantity Surveyors; Martin Nolan, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator; Michael O'Shea, Clerk of Works Tipperary Co, Council; Front- John Deaton of Deaton Lysaght Architects; Tom O'Brien of Tom O'Brien Construction Ltd.; Joe MacGrath, CEO of Tipperary Co. Council; Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Chairperson Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District and Pat Slattery, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Manager.

Work is to start on the €2.4m revamp and extension of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall next Monday, May 22.

Co. Council representatives as well as representatives of the building contractor for the project, Co. Waterford based Tom O'Brien Construction, gathered at the Town Hall on New Street yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 16) to sign the contract for the project.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administration Martin Nolan said the renovation and extension of the pre-Famine building will take between 12 and 14 months to complete.

He pointed out that there will be hoarding in front of the Town Hall while the construction works are underway that will take up a number of car parking spaces in front of the building. A section of the New Street Car Park opposite the Town Hall will be used as a builder's store yard for the duration of the project.

The 18 Co. Council staff based at the Town Hall have already moved to temporary accommodation at rented offices at nearby No. 23 New Street across the street.

"We see this project as the start of the regeneration of New Street and it ties in with the public realm plans for the town centre.

“It shows a commitment by the local authority to the town of Carrick-on-Suir," Mr Nolan added.

The Town Hall renovations will upgrade the building to meet disability access standards and also make it more suitable and user friendly for both staff and the public visiting the public building on council business.

The project will double the size of the Town Hall and will involve the construction of a three-storey extension to the side and rear of the Town Hall and changes to the internal layout of the building.