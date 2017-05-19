Tipperary Foróige members showcase their community spirit at Youth Awards

Two Carrick-on-Suir youth were showcased at the Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards in Dublin that involved 204 youth groups from all over the country.

The two diverse projects, one helping an elderly person and the other campaigning on behalf of LGTB young people, were run up by members of Carrick-on-Suir's Neighbourhood Youth Project based at Kickham Street.

The "Sitting With Sadie" project involved a group of young people from Carrick befriending an elderly lady in their community called Sadie, who is aged in her 80s. Sadie has no family in Ireland so they visit her every week, do her nails and bring her out on outings. The girls who visit Sadie have learned a lot from her sharing her experiences with them.

Meanwhile, the "Our Genderation" group was set up to campaign for inclusivity for the LGBTQ + community in their area.

The group began by making their Foróige space more gender neutral and painted a Christmas window display in a local café with inclusive messages. The group's efforts also included selling rainbow jelly bands and wearing tie dye t-shirts.

The Carrick-on-Suir teenagers were among 2300 young people from all over Ireland who showcased their community work at the Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards in the Citywest Hotel & Conference Centre.