App offers guided tour of Carrick on Suir

Carrick-on-Suir's historic and scenic tourist attractions are featured in the new Butler Trail guided tour App developed by Tipp Co. Council.

The Butler Trail App includes three audio trails and a travel guide and can be downloaded at: https://appsto. re/ie/5RyEfb.i

After the initial download you will be invited to access each of the self-guided audio trails for free. These trails will guide you around Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick.

The audio trail through Carrick-on-Suir guides you around this medieval walled town. The audio trail in Carrick-on-Suir begins at Ormond Castle and ends with a scenic riverside walk. The trail covers 6 stops with an approx distance of 3km.

By just tapping into the travel guide section, the app will also provide you with plenty of local information, such as places to visit and explore also listing visitor accommodation and places to eat and drink locally. When accessing the app over wi-fi, there is no need for a live data connection as everything is stored on your phone after the initial download. This also means you may avoid potentially expensive data roaming whilst following the audio trails and guides.