Carrick Musical Society kids' talent shines through in end of year shows

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's next generation of theatre stars showcased their singing, dancing and acting talent in style at their end of year shows at the Strand Theatre last week.

Months of rehearsals and preparations by the Academy's more than 90 boys and girls culminated in a colourful, energy packed, fun performance of popular songs and scenes from "The Jungle Book" and "Seussical The Musical" as well as pop hits from the 1980s.

Above: 'Cool Girls' Cyndi and Kim played by Jessica Enright and Alannah Curran from the 'Back to the '80s' cast getting ready backstage during Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Academy of Performing Arts end of year show.

An estimated 400 family and friends of the young performers flocked to see the two shows staged last Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11.

The Academy's youngest members called the "Funky Monkeys" were first on stage performing a shortened version of "The Jungle Book" with songs like "The Bare Necessities" and "I Wanna Be Like You" delighting the audience.

Above: The cast of 'Seussical The Musical' performing in Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Academy of Performing Arts end of year show last week.

Next on were “The Punks” group, aged between 7 and 10, with their interpretation of songs and scenes from “Seussical The Musical" featuring such well known characters as the Cat In The Hat and Horton The Elephant.

The Academy's senior members "The Treble Makers" group concluded the two-hour show with an exuberant "Back To The 80s" production featuring such famous 80s anthems as "Let's Hear It For The Boys" and "We Are The Kids of America".

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power praised all the Academy's members for the huge work and commitment they put into rehearsing after school and at weekends in the run up to the shows and over the past year.