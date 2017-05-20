Cashel Lions support Brazil Literacy Project

Seamus J. King, on behalf of Cashel Lions Club, made a presentation to Sr. Celine Conway of the Sisters of Mercy for her literacy project in Brazil, with Sr. Mary Walsh also present.

Cashel Lions are delighted to help finance this project, which gives an opportunity to adult men and women, who never had the opportunity to read or write earlier in life.

The project is completely supported by the Sisters of Mercy from Ireland and Sr. Mary is very much involved in raising funding for it.

Earlier in the year a raffle for a hamper, supplied by Friar Street Fuels, raised substantial money for the project at the Cashel Lions Club senior citizens party at Halla na Feile. Srs. Celine and Mary are extremely grateful for this support.