Tipperary Students Cycle Against Suicide

The Cycle against Suicide peleton passed through New Inn and stopped at Rockwell College on route to Thurles on Thursday, May 4.

It was a kaleidoscope of colour as the peleton made its way through Tipperary.

Children from New Inn primary schools lined the street and provided even more colour and excitement with their orange balloons and enthusiasm as cyclists passed by.

Above: Rockwell College Students ready for Cycle Against Suicide

The annual cycle is in it's fifth year. It aims to raise awareness of the considerable help and supports that are available for anyone battling depression, self-harm, at risk of suicide or those bereaved by suicide.

Rockwell College were host to the cyclists' break on the journey from Fermoy to Thurles.

Rockwell were delighted to play their part as an anchor school for the cycle. The students of Cashel Community School also took part.

Above: Luke Quinlan

Tipperary footballer Conor Sweeney, former Munster rugby player Denis Leamy, Tipperary ladies footballer Edith Carroll, Rockwell teacher Pat Egan and student leader ambassador for Cycle against Suicide Claire Bennett joined to promote Cycle Against Suicide’s message.

Well done to all the locals who took part in the cycle and provided accommodation.

At Rockwell College Pat Egan, 4th Year Coordinator and liaison for the Cycle, was excited to see the group stop at the school. “I took part in some of the cycle before and have seen the buzz and friendships which form around it. For me it bridges two great things - exercise and talking about mental health.”