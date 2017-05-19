Who will be the next Miss Tipperary - search is now on!

The search is on for the next Miss Tipperary.

The winner will succeed the beautiful Niamh Kennedy who represented the county with distinction last year.

Event organiser Esme Mansergh Wallace is now looking for contestants for the coveted prize.

The launch was held in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Tipperary last week and already excitement is building.

Lucy Butler, Cailín Duggan and Jordan Nolan.

"The final takes place on June 2 and entries remain open until May 31", says Esme.

Anyone interested can contact her at misstipperary@hotmail.com for entry details and criteria.

Aoife Byrnes, Ailish O'Donovan, Heather Murray and Denise Ryan.

Among those already entered and hoping to claim the crown are (sponsor names included -

Aoife Byrnes - Byrnes Spar

Heather Murray - Conners Bar, Carrick on Suir

Ailish O'Donovan- Liam Dalys Bar, Clonmel

Jordan Nolan- My Dress, Carrick on Suir

Cailín Duggan- Larkin's Gala, Ballina

Denise Ryan- FitNut Fitness and Nutrition

Lucy Butler - Coolmore Stud