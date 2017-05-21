New County Tipperary business awards scheme to honour local enterprise will launch on Monday night

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce launch the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards on Monday 22nd May from 6–7pm at Questum Acceleration Centre, Ballingarrane, Clonmel.

The launch night will provide the opportunity to hear first-hand details about the awards categories, nomination process and the awards ceremony night.

The first ever County Tipperary Business Awards ceremony provides the opportunity to reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.

In addition, launch offers attendees a wonderful opportunity to connect and network with the leading entrepreneurs and leaders within the Tipperary business community across all sectors including, Start-Ups, SMEs, Family Business, Services, Retail and Hospitality, Sports, Agriculture, Arts and Culture and local community

The event is kindly sponsored by LIT (main sponsor) along with Iconic News Group (including The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and South Tipp Today), and Tipp FM as joint media sponsors.

Interested parties in sponsoring an award are invited to contact The County Tipperary Chamber for more information.

The County Tipperary Business Awards Black Tie Gala Dinner, will be held in the 4 * Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 13, 2017.

For ticket information and more information on the Awards night/nomination process please see www.countytipperarychamber.com