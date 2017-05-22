As hot as the Mediterranean - Tipperary set to bask in the sun!

Tipperary is set to bask in the sun, this week, because a mini heatwave is on the way!

Forecasters say temperatures will hit 21 degrees as the week goes on – so get the sunblock out and the sunhats on!

The temperature is to start picking up today (Monday) with the warmest weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday for those of you barbecue planning!

It will become humid on Tuesday, and warm in the afternoon. Misty in the morning but there will be a lot of dry weather. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Warm and mainly dry, sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The pollen count is predicted to be low for the next week.

There is a warning from Met Eireann however – it looks like conditions could be set to change on Friday night with thundery showers crossing the country overnight and in to Saturday. It will still be warm and humid on Saturday.

Some rain is expected especially on Sunday and winds could pickup.

So make the most of the sun while it’s here!

