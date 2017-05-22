Gardai appeal for public's help in solving burglary near Clonmel

Gardai investigating the burglary of a house in the Lisronagh area in the early hours of last Friday morning, have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of the break-in to contact Clonmel Garda Station.

The appeal has been issued by Gda. Supt. William Leahy, who is leading the investigation into the burglary at Shanbally, Lisronagh in which property was stolen.

The couple residing in the house were at home when the two men broke in. The residents were fortunately not harmed during the raid.

Supt. Leahy has appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Shanbally area between 10pm last Thursday and up to 3am last Friday, May 19 or in the days leading up to the burglary to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.