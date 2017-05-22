'Suspicious' fire damages Clonmel school

Gardai are investigating a ‘suspicious’ fire that damaged a Montessori school in Clonmel yesterday.

The fire at the pre-school at Tivoli Heights, Silversprings was reported to the Fire Service at 4.54pm on Sunday.

Two fire brigade units from Clonmel Fire Station rushed to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control within an hour. There was nobody in the Montessori school at the time of the fire as it was closed for the weekend.

Gda. Supt. William Leahy of Clonmel Garda Station said at this point in their investigation they believe the cause of the fire is suspicious. He appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the pre-school to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.

