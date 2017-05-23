Boil water notice issued for one Tipperary community

It has come to the attention of Irish Water and Tipperary County Council that the water supplied from the Kilcash Supply may be contaminated.

On the advice of the Health Service Executive and as a precautionary measure pending further investigation, a boil water notice is being issued. Accordingly, in the interest of public health, it is recommended that all users served from the Kilcash Source boil water before use.

Water must be boiled for:

- Drinking

- Drinks made with water

- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

- Brushing of teeth

- Making of ice

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.

• Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

• Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

• Prepare infant feeds with tap water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been reboiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

• Anyone suffering from diarrhoea (i.e. 3 or more loose bowel motions in a 24 hour period) for more than two days should contact their general practitioner and provide a stool sample for testing. They should continue to drink plenty of boiled or bottled water.

• Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council will continue to liaise with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable.

Irish Water Customer Contact Centre: 1850 278 278

Remember to boil water as advised until further notice.