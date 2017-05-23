Launch of All Ireland Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D is pictured with Robert Dowley, Chairperson of the Iverk Show Society, Rob Farrell from ALDI and Paul Matthews of ABP at Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny for the official launch of the 2017 All Ireland Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship sponsored by ALDI in conjunction with ABP Ireland and the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

This year, the two prestigious classes include; Irish Angus Bull Calf born from August 1st 2016 to November 30th 2016 and Irish Angus Bull Calf born from December 1st 2016 to April 30th 2017.

The All Ireland Angus Bull Calf Championship sponsored by ALDI in conjunction with ABP Ireland and the Irish Angus Cattle Society will have a total prize fund of €19,800 making it one of the biggest prize funds in Europe.

Fifteen qualifying shows will take place nationwide with the prize winning bull calf being crowned at the Iverk Show, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday 26th August. For more information please visit www.iverkshow.ie.