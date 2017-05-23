World MS Day - supporting people with MS in Tipperary

World MS Day 2017 will take place on Wednesday May 31, and the theme this year is Life with MS, raising awareness of Multiple Sclerosis for people living with MS in County Tipperary and their families.

MS Ireland, the national organisation providing vital services, information and support to people with MS, is highlighting the challenges of life with MS including MS attacks, mobility issues, cognitive difficulties and the crucial need for increased neuro rehabilitation services.

To support World MS Day please text STEPS to 50300 and donate €4. Events are planned across Ireland to mark World MS Day 2017 including 9,000 Steps for MS which will see supporters running, walking or dancing 9,000 Steps (6.5k) with colleagues, friends or family.

Funds raised will directly help in services provision locally, in particular, physiotherapy, counselling and respite at the national MS Care Centre. Please visit www.ms-society.ie