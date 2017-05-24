Books of Condolence for Manchester Tragedy will open Tipperary towns this morning

People in Tipperary who would like to express their condolences to and solidarity with the people of Manchester in the wake of Monday night’s terrorist tragedy are invited to sign books of condolence across the county.

At 12 noon today (Wednesday) Cathoirleach of the County Council, Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, will open a book of condolence at County Hall in Clonmel, in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Books of condolence will also be opened in civic offices in Nenagh and the municipal district offices in Tipperary Town, Carrick on Suir and Thurles.

You can sign the book of condolence online at the County Council website http://www.tipperarycoco.ie/

The books will remain open for a week.