Tipperary students win university scholarships

Three Tipperary students have received Sport Scholarship Awards at Dublin City University. The scholarships were awarded to the following students in recognition of sporting excellence in the 2016/17 academic year.

Áine Lyons of Grangemockler, Carrick-On-Suir, received her Sport Scholarship Award for excellence in rugby. Áine attended St.Brigid's College, Callan, Co.Kilkenny and now studies Physical Education and Mathematics at DCU.

Liam Fahey from New Inn, Cashel, received his award for excellence in hurling. Liam attended Rockwell College and now studies Physical Education and Mathematics at DCU.

Peter Wright, from Roscrea, received his award for rugby. Peter attended Colaiste Phobal Roscrea and now studies Sports Science and Health at DCU.

Seventy five students were presented with awards by Deputy President of Dublin City University Professor Daire Keogh at this year’s Sports Scholarship ceremony held at the DCU Glasnevin campus.

The Sport Scholarship Programme at DCU provides students with financial assistance towards academic and sporting costs, complimentary gym access on all campuses, strength and conditioning support, academic tuition and educational workshops.

These workshops include topics such as nutrition, time management, resilience and recovery mechanisms.

To find out more about studying at DCU or the Sport Scholarship Programme, visit www.dcu.ie/studentsport/scholarships.shtml

The application deadline is 1st July 2017. Please contact sportsdevelopment@dcu.ie with any queries.