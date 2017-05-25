M8 Horse and Jockey sliproad to reopen today
Junction has been closed since Monday
The M8 Dublin-Cork motorway junction for Thurles will reopen today
The on and off ramps for both carriageways of the M8 Dublin/Cork Road at Horse and Jockey (J6 Thurles) is due to reopen today (Thursday, May 25).
The junction has been closed for works since the start of the week to facilitate pavement works on Junction 6 on the N62.
Tipperary County Council has been directing motorists along alternative routes since Monday.
