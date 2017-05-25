Patrols to be carried out to try and eliminate dog fouling

The main streets of Clonmel are to be patrolled early in the morning to monitor dog fouling, it was announced at the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

The patrol will be part of a programme undertaken by the County Council's environment section, along with the dog warden, to educate dog owners about the importance of cleaning up after their pets.

A similar scheme was undertaken in Cashel last year.

Mary Carroll, administrative officer of the environment section, told the meeting that it had been their experience in Cashel that there weren't a lot of offenders.

People tended to walk their dogs early in the morning or late in the evening and it was very difficult to catch dog owners in the act when they failed to clean up after their pets.

She agreed it was a problem that wasn't improving, and she was also aware that it was being examined at national level.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose had stated that there didn't seem to be any fines imposed for dog fouling, despite the problem being so prevalent.

They had CCTV that was monitored by the Gardaí in the towns and she wondered if the council could use that to try and fine the culprits.

A lot of very responsible dog owners carried bags and cleaned the mess left by their pets.

However others weren't so responsible and this was a problem that was still "absolutely horrendous".

Wheelchair users and people pushing children's buggies got it on their hands and brought it into their homes, while shop owners also complained about the dirt brought into their premises, said Cllr.Ambrose.