Winner announced - Best 99 in Tipperary!

It’s the hottest day of the year….

Fancy a 99?

We asked you and boy did you answer…. we had a windfall of nominations for the Best 99 in Tipperary! From village shops to town centre stores, we really love our 99s!

38 different shops were nominated! Competition was fierce… but without further ado… our winner is… Grogan’s Café and Ice Cream Parlour in Cashel!

Well done to everyone at Grogan’s who serve a delicious treat and who obviously have a very supportive and loyal clientele!

We can’t wait to drop by for a 99!

And just incase you were wondering, in no particular order, here is the full list of all shops nominated! Well done everyone!

Woodview Service Station, Cahir

Kenny’s Centra Fethard

Raceside Rosegreen

Flynn’s Ardfinnan

Byrne’s Spar Tipperary Town

O’Donnell’s in Cahir

Spar Main Street Tipperary Town

Bergin’s Food Fair Clonmel

Heffernan’s Dundrum

Butler’s Dundrum

Daybreak Clerihan

Hasset’s Killenaule

Ely’s Centra Cashel

‘The Shop’ in New Inn

The Heritage Cahir

Excel Clogheen

Late Late Foodstore Irishtown Clonmel

Jerry’s Tipperary Town

Applegreen Carrick on Suir

Centra Carrick on Suir

Spar Carrick on Suir

Abbey Stores Carrickbeg Carrick on Suir

Dwyer’s Centra Thurles

Maher’s Daybreak Fethard

Applegreen Dungarvan Road Clonmel

Applegreen Waterford Road Clonmel

Ely’s Thurles

Ely’s Centra Oldbridge Clonmel

Centra Cappawhite