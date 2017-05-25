Winner announced - Best 99 in Tipperary!
Is it your favourite?
... the best 99 in Tipperary is...
It’s the hottest day of the year….
Fancy a 99?
We asked you and boy did you answer…. we had a windfall of nominations for the Best 99 in Tipperary! From village shops to town centre stores, we really love our 99s!
38 different shops were nominated! Competition was fierce… but without further ado… our winner is… Grogan’s Café and Ice Cream Parlour in Cashel!
Well done to everyone at Grogan’s who serve a delicious treat and who obviously have a very supportive and loyal clientele!
We can’t wait to drop by for a 99!
And just incase you were wondering, in no particular order, here is the full list of all shops nominated! Well done everyone!
Woodview Service Station, Cahir
Kenny’s Centra Fethard
Raceside Rosegreen
Flynn’s Ardfinnan
Byrne’s Spar Tipperary Town
O’Donnell’s in Cahir
Spar Main Street Tipperary Town
Bergin’s Food Fair Clonmel
Heffernan’s Dundrum
Butler’s Dundrum
Daybreak Clerihan
Hasset’s Killenaule
Ely’s Centra Cashel
‘The Shop’ in New Inn
The Heritage Cahir
Excel Clogheen
Late Late Foodstore Irishtown Clonmel
Jerry’s Tipperary Town
Applegreen Carrick on Suir
Centra Carrick on Suir
Spar Carrick on Suir
Abbey Stores Carrickbeg Carrick on Suir
Dwyer’s Centra Thurles
Maher’s Daybreak Fethard
Applegreen Dungarvan Road Clonmel
Applegreen Waterford Road Clonmel
Ely’s Thurles
Ely’s Centra Oldbridge Clonmel
Centra Cappawhite
