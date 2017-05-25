Work of young sculptors on display

The Junior South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) will continue their stone carving with Philip Quinn, sculptor, from Holycross, on this Saturday 27th May.

Both groups - the Primary Section, 9 years to 6th Class and the Senior Section, 1st Years to Leaving Certs. must attend at 9. 30 as everyone will be carving at the same time under the veranda in Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School Yard, Kickham Street, Clonmel.

The public are invited to drop into the school yard at approximately 11am to see the young people in action.

STAG wishes to acknowledge the financial assistance of the Arts Office of the County Council, under the Arts Act grant scheme, to whom they are most grateful, as without their continued support for the South Tipperary Art Group such projects could not take place.

STAG adult members are furiously drawing and painting to get all their artwork done in preparation for their 49th annual art exhibition, which takes place in Clonmel Library from Wednesday 7th June to Saturday 17th June.

This will be open during library opening hours. All artwork is for sale at reasonable prices.

The official launch is at 7 30pm on June 7th and all are welcome.

STAG was well represented at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Expo at the Loreto School on Friday and Saturday last, with a great attendance and interest in their stand.