Boil water notice lifted for Kilcash

Irish Water is pleased to confirm that a precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for the Kilcash water supply on Monday has now been lifted.

Affected customers can resume normal use of the supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The Boil Water Notice was lifted on the advice of the HSE following the recording of satisfactory test results.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

Irish Water apologises for the inconvenience caused by the imposition of the boil water notice and thanks affected customers for their patience during this time.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1850 278 278) is available to answer additional customer queries in relation to this notice.