CCTV on the way for Clonmel estates

The long-awaited CCTV systems in Elm Park and Cooleens Close, two areas of Clonmel, will be installed in the next few months.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that it was hoped to start installing the systems in the next six to eight weeks.

He said they were now at the procurement stage and contractors were being invited to submit proposals.

The CCTV in both areas will be connected to the local Garda station.

The announcement was welcomed by the members.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said it was great news because it had taken so long to get to this stage with the CCTV in Elm Park and Cooleens Close.

