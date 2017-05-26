Free skin cancer screening in Clonmel on Saturday

As part of Euromelanoma 2017, the Consultant Dermatologists from Waterford University Hospital and South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Cork will offer a free walk-in skin cancer screening in the Out-patients Department of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel on this Saturday, May 27th from 9.30 to 11.30am. All adults are welcome.

Euromelanoma is a pan-European prevention campaign against skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. It is also the easiest to cure, if diagnosed and treated early. When allowed to progress, however, skin cancer can result in disfigurement and even death. The screening day serves to highlight awareness of skin cancer among the general public and to encourage self-checks for new or changing skin lesions.

