Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 26, 2017

The death has occurred of Breda Allen

Breda Allen, Killeen, Newport, Co. Tipperary. May 25th 2017 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving parents Matthias and Maeve, brothers Joe, Mike, Willie and Ticey, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Maeve and Liz, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, this Saturday, May 27, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 28, at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetey, Newport. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Jackie Hughes

Jackie Hughes, Carron, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Funeral arrangements later.