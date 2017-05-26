Great joy and pride in Tipperary at annual awards day

There was great joy and celebration at the 2017 MooreHaven Awards ceremony that took place at MooreHaven recently with a packed hall full of the recipients, family and friends.

In total 102 people were presented with 156 certificates for QQI at levels 1, 2 and 3, in-house certificates and ECDL Start and Equal Skills.

General Manager Derry McMahon welcomed everyone to the awards including: Denis Kennedy Chairman, Pride of Tipperary Hazel Heffernan who presented the certificates, Cllr. Roger Kennedy and Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald.

“The awards mark all the hard work and portfolios that were deemed worthy of QQI certification. QQI stands for ‘Quality and Qualification Ireland’ and I was delighted to present 29 people with QQI certifications and 10 ‘Major Awards,” said Derry McMahon General Manager.

Above: Service users at MooreHaven receiving their certificates at the 2017 MooreHaven awards alongside Chairperson Denis Kennedy, Cllr. Roger Kennedy, Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald and Pride of Tipperary Hazel Heffernan

A ‘Major Award’ is granted for passing five modules. One module consists of 30 hours of work and therefore a Major Award is equal to 150 hours of work.

MooreHaven in-house certificates were also presented in recognition of the work achieved to a high standard of proficiency. These included: work in the canteen, the woodwork section and sewing; both making curtains and working on a contract producing socks for a medical company. Workers in the garden centre were recognised for their proficiency on sewing seeds, tending them to full bloom and to working in the allotment in Carrowclough. More certificates were awarded for continued participation with tidy towns, bocce skills, production of MooreHaven news, community inclusion, reception skills, first aid, health & safety training, art & crafts, the horticultural programme, ongoing participation in RT, general maintenance, car wash enterprise and personal & social skills.

“The three goals of MooreHaven are based on community inclusion, active citizenship for everyone and delivering quality person centered supports to people. Our primary aim is for everyone to develop to their personal potential to live the life of their choice. I wish to thank the staff for providing the support to you to reach the required standard in your efforts and I wish to congratulate everyone who received their certificates. I am very proud of their work, their cooperation and achievement,” added Derry McMahon.

Extended thanks was given to local and regional employers who provide the very worthwhile work experience, FAS, CE workers, volunteers, the HSE for their support to MooreHaven, Disability Managers Carol Moore and Fearghal Gray HSE South and Mid West, Sheelagh Murphy for delivering the adult literacy programme both in MooreHaven and in the IT Centre in Rosanna through the Tipperary Education & Training Board and Janine Duffy Training Co-Ordinator, for dealing with the validation process with QQI.

Above: Service users at MooreHaven receiving their certificates at the 2017 MooreHaven awards alongside Chairperson Denis Kennedy, Cllr. Roger Kennedy, Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald and Pride of Tipperary Hazel Heffernan