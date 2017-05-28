Tipperary students rally to raise funds for Irish Cancer Society

Students from the Abbey CBS Tipperary town were delighted to present a cheque for €2,510 to the Irish Cancer Society.

The money was raised by 28 students participating in the popular ‘Shave or Dye’ format that has become a n annual national fund-raising campaign for the Irish Cancer Society.

“Cancer affects almost everyone directly or indirectly and all of us that took part have witnessed cancer at first hand within our families,” said Abbey CBS student Cian Tobin.

Fellow student Alex Ryan Wynne said, “We recognised the great work done by the Irish Cancer Society and in particular the night nurses that care for cancer patients in the safety of their own homes so that they are comfortable and happy and get to spend their final moments with their loved ones. We saw this as a great motive and decided that we would like to help raise funds for the charity.”

Student Sean Landers said they were delighted with the response shown by the students in their year. “We were really glad so many lads showed initiative and took part in something that was completely voluntary .” he said.

Night Nurse Martina Doverman accepted the cheque on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society. “On behalf of the Irish Cancer Society I’d like to thank all involved. The funds raised will make a difference to families coping with cancer and trying to give their loved ones their final wish, which is to spend their last moments at home surrounded by their loved ones. Everyone is very proud of what the lads have done.”

The students wish to thank the various hairdressers in the town who donated their services for free and to Mick Ryan from TC Ryan’s pub who helped them organise a fundraiser night in his pub, which really boosted our final amount raised. “It just shows how much the community will pull together for a great cause,” added Cian Tobin.