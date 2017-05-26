Service of Remembrance at Clonmel church for victims of Manchester terrorist attack

A Service of Remembrance and solidarity with the people of Manchester, following the terrorist attack in the city earlier this week, will take place during the 7.30pm Mass in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel this Saturday evening, May 27th.

Everyone is welcome.

Tipperary councillors have been invited to the service, along with many students.

Following the atrocity Fr. Michael Toomey, a curate at Ss Peter and Paul's, wrote to Bishop John Arnold, the Bishop of Salford, in Manchester, expressing his sympathy and that of people in the parish and town.

Bishop Arnold has thanked the people of Clonmel and Fr. Toomey for his kind thoughts.

"Nothing justifies an attack on innocent people, particularly when it is young people who are so deliberately targeted", stated Bishop Arnold.

"It certainly has nothing to do with religion or religious purpose and Muslims are as disgusted and revolted by these actions as we would be if perpetrated in the name of Christianity.

The vigil in Albert Square on Tuesday evening and the Faith Leaders’ vigil in St. Anne’s Square on Wednesday evening show a spirit of resilience and a determination to strengthen the solidarity of this cosmopolitan city and we must hope that, even from these awful events, positive things may emerge.

We must never forget the victims, their families and friends and all traumatised and frightened by this event but we must certainly not allow ourselves to be overcome by such senseless violence.

This was an attack on us all and our response must be firm and positive to create a better world for everyone", stated Bishop Arnold.