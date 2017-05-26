Residents seek clampdown on motorists parking outside their homes

Motorists "abandoning" their cars all day in residential areas around Carrick-on-Suir town centre to avoid forking out parking fees are infuriating local residents, a meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District heard.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne tabled a motion at the meeting calling on the Co. Council, local councillors, gardai, community and residential areas representatives to meet to examine ongoing parking problems in the town.

He said the issue he was concerned about was motorists trying to "dodge" parking fees by parking in residential areas.

Cllr Dunne said he was contacted by residents from certain areas of the town, who had gone to the gardai about people abandoning their cars outside their homes all day causing disruption and were told to raise the issue with the Council. Pearse Square was one such area and there were also ongoing issues in Carrickbeg about the "chaotic" parking of vehicles at a green area during Mass times.

"It's all fine and dandy until someone is killed or an ambulance can't get through. That road is too narrow to park on. It's down to public behaviour,”

The Sinn Fein councillor added that parking complaints were one of the top five constituency issues he dealt with as a councillor. "Something needs to be done because residents are up the walls," he declared.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke said he agreed with Cllr Dunne. People working in the town were abusing the free parking in housing estates rather than pay parking fees and this was "clogging up" areas with vehicles.

He pointed out that residents from one particular estate mentioned by Cllr Dunne wrote to the Council about their parking concerns but didn't there wasn't another word about it from the local authority. The FF councillor argued that you couldn't deal with the town's parking problems without dealing with its traffic flow problems in the town.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan's response to Cllr Dunne's motion stated that there were 536 car parking spaces in Carrick-on-Suir, which were more than adequate to meet the parking demand in the town. A public consultation process carried out two years ago showed no desire for a change in the parking regime in the town, he added.

Cllr Dunne said he didn't disagree with the reply but it didn't relate to the tenor of his motion.

Council management agreed to raise the issue at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting.