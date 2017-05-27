Ballytarsna Girls to represent Munster

Best wishes to the girls from Little Flower N.S., Ballytarsna, Cashel, who on Wednesday next, May 31, will represent Tipperary and Munster in the Section 'A' Girls Spar FAI Primary 5s All Ireland Final.

The school will play the other three provincial winners who hail from Meath, Sligo and Donegal to see who will be crowned champions in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Best of luck.

Back: Maia O' Sullivan, Sarah Bell, David Lenane FAI Development Officer, Siobhán McGrath Principal, Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan, Hannah Downey. Front: Caoimhe Maher, Katelyn Downey, Alessia Mazzola.