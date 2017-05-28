Horse Country Experience to open on Tuesday

Fethard Horse Country Experience will be officially opened on Tuesday, May 30, at 6.30pm.

Special guests include Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, and Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber. All Welcome!

The Fethard Horse Experience offers visitors the opportunity to discover the rich culture and heritage of the region.

Fethard is the finest example of a small medieval walled town in Ireland, and produces some of the greatest horses in the world.

The museum is likley to become one of the top tourist attractions in the area.