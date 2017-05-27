Fethard Choral Group third in AIMS festival

Fethard Choral Society pictured with their musical director, Ann Barry, before leaving for New Ross on Sunday, May 21, to take part in the AIMS Choral Festival. The festival, which is now in its 33rd year, is one of the largest choral festivals in Ireland and attracts over 70 choirs per year from throughout Ireland.

This two-day event (junior and senior) attracts an audience of over 10,000 people. This year Fethard Choral Society took part in two competitions - the Light Touch Competition in which they sang ‘A Whole New World’ from Aladdin and ‘Yesterday’, and the Disney competition in which they sang ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ from The Lion King.

The choral society came third in the Disney competition. The winning choir, Intonations from Waterford, had 84 points; the choir from Bray were second with 83 points, and Fethard third with 82 points. The society is open to new members, especially men. If anyone is interesting in joining, please contact any member of the choir.