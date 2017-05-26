Canon Breen to celebrate jubilee

Canon Tom Breen is this year celebrating 50 years in the priesthood and 16 years as Parish Priest of Fethard & Killusty.

It is proposed to celebrate his Golden Jubilee on Thursday, June 15, with Mass at 7.30pm in the Parish Church, Fethard, followed by a reception in the Ballroom. All are welcome.

In order to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to Fr. Tom for his unceasing dedication and outstanding service to the community of Fethard & Killusty, a well-deserved presentation will be made to him on the night.

You are invited to contribute to this very special event by making a donation of your choice, which may be placed in an envelope and returned to a special box placed inside Fethard Post Office (not the post box outside), courtesy of Anne and Barry Connolly.

Donations will be taken on week beginning Monday, May 29, to Saturday, June 3. Cheques, if desired, can be made payable to Fethard & Killusty Community Council.

The organisers thank for your time and attention to this matter and look forward to your presence at this wonderful celebration.

Should you have any queries, please feel free to contact any one of the following: Gus Fitzgerald (087 2590817), Ann Kenny (087 7752816), Frances Harrington (087 7825083), Denis Burke (085 8086099), Margaret Slattery (086 2187744), Margaret Prendergast (086 8735326) or John Barrett (087 7970676)