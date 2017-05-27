Cahir student's commitment to volunteering praised at awards day

Emma Marie Quirke from Cahir was an award winner at this year's Garda Youth Awards.

Emma has volunteered on many and varied occasions in her local community, including the local NCBI and Lions Club, charity shops, for the local day care centre.

She has also volunteered in Gateway in Cahir where she built an excellent relationship with the adults with the learning difficulties.

As part of her volunteering Emma organised for a sign language lesson for her fellow students creating a link between her school and the Gateway Centre.

Emma helped on a regular basis another student in her year group with learning difficulties allowing that student to be part of her class mates volunteering trips in their local town of Cahir.

Emma continues to volunteer for the betterment of her local community and always doing so in good spirits and a kind heart. Well done Emma!

The Tipperary Garda Youth Awards were presented last Thursday, May 18, by Tipperary Gardaí in association with Supermacs.

This is the second year of these awards in Tipperary and they were presented by Chief Superintendent Kehoe at the Garda College, Templemore.

These awards allow Gardaí to celebrate and acknowledge young people between the ages of 13 and 19 and recognise the very positive contribution young people are making in their communities in the county. Gardaí continue to work in partnership to create safer communities for all.

The members of the Judging panel for these awards include Brendan Cummins (former Tipperary Hurler), Gerard O’Brien, (Circuit Court Judge), and Henry Healy of Supermacs.