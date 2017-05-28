Tipperary students invited to visit WIT before CAO deadline

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has announced a new addition to it suite of services for prospective students and anxious parents.

Every Friday at 2.30pm between now and 30 June a tour of the main WIT campus will run for prospective students, and parents of prospective students.

The meeting point for the one-hour campus tours is in the atrium inside the main building of the main campus on the Cork Road in Waterford.

The 26 May and 2 June tours may be suitable for Leaving Cert students who want to put their mind at ease before their State exams. Prospective students are welcome to bring a parent or a friend.

Friday 2.30pm campus tours do not need to be booked, and individual campus tours are bookable online outside this time. Visit cao.wit.ie or wit.ie/campustour. A phone helpline is open weekdays 9.30am-5pm for people with queries ahead of confirming their college choices. Details can be found on the relevant course page.