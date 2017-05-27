Sustainable Energy Awards search for Tipperary leaders

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has started the search for sustainable energy leaders as it launched its 14th annual energy awards, the longest running energy leadership awards in the country.

Last year Medite Smartply in Clonmel were finalists in the awards.

The SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards recognise and reward excellence in energy efficiency and renewable energy and are open to organisations, businesses or communities who are setting new standards in the reduction of fossil fuel use.

The Awards encourage entries with innovative approaches and high replication potential from applicants across the island of Ireland. New to the 2017 Awards programme is a bursary of €10,000 for the winner of the Research Category, to further their research activity.

There are eight categories to choose from including large business, small business, design, public sector, community and energy manager or team.

Last year, entrants to the Awards demonstrated savings of €100 million through innovative sustainable energy projects. Medite Smartply in Clonmel was one of the successful finalists in 2016 and made it to the national gala Awards event.

Medite was shortlisted in the Large Business category for its holistic approach to energy management which has seen it achieve ISO 50001 and make energy savings of a whopping €1.2 million over the last five years.

Majella Kelleher, Head of Energy Demand Management at SEAI, said: “There is excellent work happening in sustainable energy across our economy and the SEAI Awards are a great opportunity for businesses, public bodies and communities to get recognition for outstanding energy achievements. Energy efficiency makes financial as well as environmental sense, and there is growing interest in and delivery of cleaner sources of energy across both industry and communities as we move Ireland towards a low carbon society. I strongly encourage people and businesses to enter the SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards 2017 to highlight their own success and encourage others to take part.”

This year the Awards have three category sponsors: Enprova (Public Sector), ESB Smart Energy Services (Large Business – Energy Management) and Gas Networks Ireland (Large Business – Energy Project). Further information and to enter the 2017 Sustainable Energy Awards visit www.seai.ie/energyawards. Closing date for entries is Friday 9th June 2017. The winners will be announced at a gala event in November 2017.