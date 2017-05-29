Gardai seek witnesses to three vehicle collision near Cahir 

Gardai have appealed to witnesses to the three vehicle collision near Cahir last night to contact gardai at Cahir Garda Station, who are investigating the crash.

The collision involving an articulated lorry, a lorry transporting horses and a car occurred at the Knockagh Roundabout on the N24 Clonmel to Cahir Road at 8.30pm.

The drivers of the three vehicles along with a front seat passenger of the horse transport truck were taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the two lorries were male while the driver of the car and front seat passenger of the horse transport truck were female.

The section of the N24 where the accident occurred was closed for several hours but re-opened to traffic later last night.

Anyone who witnessed the accident and may be of assistance to the Garda investigation should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.