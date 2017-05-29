Tipperary pub kitchen shut down by Food Safety Authority

A popular Tipperary Town pub was ordered to shut down all food preparation by the Food Safety Authority, last week.

The Maid of Erin, Church Street, Tipperary Town, was served with the closure order last Thursday, May 25. This was done under the FSAI Act 1998.

The closed area refers to food preparation area and activities only, not including the service of drinks in the bar.

The last closure order issued in the area was for a Bansha restaurant last February.

