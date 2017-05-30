Tipperary farmers are urged 'Go Purple for Crumlin'

In 2016 silage fields across Ireland were dotted with purple bales which resulted in €14,000 being raised to support CMRF Crumlin’s work with some of Ireland’s sickest children.

Again In 2017, for every purple balewrap roll sold during the campaign a sum will be donated to CMRF Crumlin with a plan to exceed the €14,000 raised in 2016.

CMRF Crumlin, the fundraising body for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and The National Children’s Research Centre, is delighted to partner with Zeus Packaging and the ATC Group/Co-op Source for the second time in 2017 for their “Go Purple” for Crumlin campaign.

CMRF Crumlin are asking farmers and contractors to support the campaign by choosing to buy purple bale wrap which are supplied by Zeus Packaging and distributed through ATC Group which has 17 member co-ops serving local communities across the country - including three in Tipperary: Mullinahone Co-op, Centenary Thurles Co-op and Tipperary Co-op.

Ciara Smith, Head of Corporate Partners with CMRF said “CMRF Crumlin are delighted to be chosen once again as the Irish partner for this campaign which Zeus has rolled out internationally to support the needs of sick children. Every year, over 145,000 children and their families visit Crumlin Children’s Hospital from across the length and breadth of Ireland and CMRF feel partnering with ATC Group reflects the geographical spread of the hospital’s patient base.”

