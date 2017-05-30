Tipperary's Bloody Sunday - GAA match ticket from 1920 for auction

A ticket for the Tipperary v Dublin football match at Croke Park on Sunday, November 21, 1920 will be auctioned today.

The match became infamous in Irish memories as ‘Bloody Sunday’ when British Forces opened fire on spectators and players, killing Tipp footballer Michael Hogan and 13 others. It was in retaliation for the killing of British intelligence officers that morning on the orders of Michael Collins.

The match ticket from the tragic football match ‘Bloody Sunday is estimated to sell for €600 – €700.

The match ticket will go under the hammer with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers at the Tara Towers Hotel, in Dublin.

Above: The "Ned" (Edward) Ryan G.A.A. Medal Collection, valued at €4,000 - €6,000

Extremely rare G.A.A. and other sporting memorabilia are included in the sale.

County Laois’ first and only All-Ireland Hurling medal from 1915 comes under the hammer for the first time with a pre-sale of €7,000 – €10,000 (lot 891). Under the Captaincy of Jack Finlay, they beat the Lee-siders on October 24th, 1915 claiming their first and only title, winning 6.2 to 4.1.

Lot 884 is an important County Louth G.A.A. Medal Collection of 12 Medals Awarded to Johnny Brennan valued at €15,000 - 20,000.

Other interesting sporting items in the sale include the rugby ball from the 1948 grand slam winning match between Ireland and Wales in 1978 (lot 871 €700 – €900), and the programme from the day Munster conquered the All-Blacks in Thomand Park 1978 (lot 870 €350 – €450).

Above: Programme for the All Ireland Hurling Final 1949, Craobh Iomana na hEireann, Laois V. Tiobrad Arann, Croke Park. Tipperary achieved their 15th All-Ireland title with a handsome score line of 3-11 to 0-3. Estimated value €100 - €150.

