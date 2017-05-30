Man hospitalised after he 'smashed up' a phone box

A 27 year-old man was hospitalised with injuries after he "smashed up" a phone box in Cahir last week.

The phone box at Castle Street was damaged around 8.45pm last Wednesday. The man who committed the crime was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital.

A spokesman for Cahir Garda Station said gardai investigating the crime are preparing a file for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.