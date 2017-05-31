Tipperary gardaí investigate smashed car window
Appeal for witnesses
Smashed car window under investigation
Gardai are investigating the smashing of a car window in Cahir last week.
Gardai believe the car parked outside a house at Cahir Abbey Upper was damaged between 1.10am and 1.20am on Sunday, May 21.
A spokesman for Cahir Garda Station appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area in the early house of May 21 to contact the station at (052) 7445630.
