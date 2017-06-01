This show has all your favourite West End hits

JW Productions are busy rehearsing for their London Calling concert that will be touring around the south east throughout this summer and fall before heading to the West End in the winter.

This show packed full of your favorite West End hits that include songs from Wicked, Matilda, Sweeney Todd and Mamma Mia is a sure hit.

The first date is this Friday, June 2, in Mullinahone Community Hall at 8pm, Tickets on door €10 Concessions €5. The next date will be in The White Memorial Theatre on 4th July as a part of the Clonmel Junction Festival. Tickets €10. Bookings to Holly (087)2345760 more dates to be added .

JW also had the pleasure of performing for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Minister Heather Humphreys amongst other special guests at the pening of the Fethard Horse Country Museum on Tuesday night.