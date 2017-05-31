Tipperary's most popular baby names have been revealed!

The little boys and girls born in Tipperary in the last year are making their own mark by bucking national trends in baby names!

The most popular names for new babies in the country were released by the Central Statistics Office this morning and show we like to be a little bit different in Tipp!

Nationally the most popular boys’ name is James; the most popular girls’ name is Emily.

In Tipperary the most popular boys’ name in the South is Conor and in the north it’s Jack and Michael.

When it comes to girls’ names the south of the county likes Amelia and Emily, the north likes Fiadh and both sides of the county like the name Grace.

National Stats

The top five boys’ names James, Jack, Daniel, Conor and Sean have been the top five since 2007 with slight changes to their order. Indeed, four of the top five boys’ names (Jack, Sean, Conor and James) have been in the top five since 1998.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Emily has been the most popular name chosen for girls. Emily, Grace, Ava, Lucy and Amelia and Sophie (joint 5th) were the top five most popular names for girls in 2016. See table 2.1

‌Muhammad was the only new entry to the top 100 for boys in 2016. Muhammad was also the boy’s name rising most in popularity.

There were six first time entrants to the top 100 for girls: Aria, Harper, Heidi, Matilda, Willow and Zoey.

