Tipperary Autism Support Group will benefit from Emergency Services' Cycle and Walk

T he South Tipperary Autism Support Group will benefit from the tenth annual South Tipperary Emergency Services Cycle and Walk, which will be held at the end of June.

The Jim Hogan Memorial weekend events take place on Friday June 23rd and Saturday, 24th.

The walk starts and finishes at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday night.

Above: Superintendent William Leahy with Committee STESC Cycle and STASG

The shorter cycle route of 55 kilometres on Saturday starts in Clonmel and goes through Cahir into Clogheen and Ardfinnan and back to Clonmel.

The 110 kilometres route, also from Clonmel, goes into Bansha, turning left for Lisvernane and Galbally then onto Mitchelstown, Ballyporeen, Clogheen and Ardfinnan before returning to Clonmel.

Events co-ordinator John O'Gorman welcomed guests to the launch at Hillview.

They included the families of the late paramedic and motorbike marshall Jim Hogan, who died in November 2014 and after whom the weekend is named; and the late Derek Hogan, who was also a motorbike marshall.

Above: Members of Jim Hogans family with S T E S c cycle and STASG

Garda Superintendent William Leahy praised the work of the emergency services for organising the annual walk and cycle.

He said that community spirit would once again be called upon to ensure that this year's event would be another success, one that would benefit the South Tipp Autism Support Group.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Ronan Corcoran of the ambulance service and Paddy Pyke of the fire service.

Above: Pictured at the launch of the South Tipperary Emergency Services were John O'Gorman Coordinator, Garda Claire Murphy, Paddy Pyke, Declan Harte. Back: Sgt Padraic Walsh, Michelle Prendergast, Karina Burke, Sean Barrett, Breda Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran.