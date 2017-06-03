Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra Awards

Congratulations to Michael Jenkins who is the proud recipient of the The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra's Member of the Year 2016/2017 award.

Conductor/Musician Michael John Ryan of the Ryan School of Music in Tipperary town presented Michael with the award. “Michael receives this award in appreciation of his commitment and participation in the County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra’s concerts, rehearsals and recent concert tour of Croatia during the 2016/2017 season.”

Michael, a violin student at the Ryan School of Music, lives in Ballykisteen and is and is currently studying for his Leaving Certificate.

He received a framed poem entitled, 'The Music Student' written by the late Danny Ryan.

The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra (CTRYO) began in 1979 and performs many concerts during the year including a national tour in Croatia and has performed many times at the Festival of Youth Orchestras in the National Concert Hall Dublin.

The CTRYO rehearse on Friday nights at 7.30pm to 9.30pm in St. Ailbe’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town from September to May.

New members are always welcome. Telephone: 062-51128.