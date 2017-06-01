Shocking level of vandalism in Carrick on Suir ghost estate

A councillor has appealed to the Co. Council to serve a Derelict Site notice on a Carrick-on-Suir housing estate with 14 vacant properties that are being regularly vandalised.

Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne issued the appeal for the Derelict Site notice to the issued to the owner of the vacant houses at Hazel Crescent at Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir at the May monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors. The meeting took place at the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre in Carrick-on-Suir last Thursday.

Cllr Dunne complained that there was a "shocking" amount of vandalism taking place at the vacant properties on this estate and one house had been damaged by fire.

He urged the Co. Council to serve the Derelict Site notice as a "matter of urgency" and pointed out that this was how the local authority got similar problems at the Gleann an Locha housing estate at Sir John's Road in Carrick-on-Suir sorted out.

Ind. Cllr Eddie O'Meara seconded Cllr Dunne's proposal.