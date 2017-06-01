In Ireland's Top 50 for Fun: Fethard Playground

Fethard Playground was chosen as one of the 50 best playgrounds in Ireland in a survey published by the Irish Times on Saturday, May 20.

The article, compiled by Jennifer O’Connell, Damian Cullen, Sylvia Thompson, Leonie Corcoran, Lorna Siggins, Noel O’Reilly and Malachy Clerkin, went in search throughout the country to find the best free play areas to entertain the kids this summer. Fethard was included being good for children of all ages and abilities. The report went on to mention the following:

“This is a playground in a small village that a large town would be proud of. There are two separate areas. On one side is a large, bright, well-maintained playground, which boasts fun equipment above and beyond an average outdoor play area. Next door is a ‘Sensory Musical Garden’, a project funded by the South Tipperary Autism Support Group. The garden is aimed at children (and adults) with intellectual and physical disabilities, though all are welcome. Along with families looking for a nice day out, any group currently planning to build a playground in their area should take a trip to this south Tipperary village.”

A very good endorsement to the work of Fethard & Killusty Community Council and their enthusiastic Playground Committee who spearheaded the project and fundraising with the support of Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Leader Company. The only issue we have with the otherwise glowing report, is that, Fethard is one of the best examples of a small Medieval Town in Ireland and was never a ‘village’!

Holy Trinity NS - U13 Camogie Champions!

On Friday, May 26, Fethard Holy Trinity National School’s U13 Camogie Team headed to Semple Stadium to play Gortnahoe in the county final. From the start the girls played brilliantly with great skill, speed and determination, even in the hot evening sun. It was the first time our ladies’ team contested a schools’ county final and they have now made history for themselves and the school. A fantastic achievement and we are all so proud of them. Well done to all the girls involved and their teachers, Mrs Meagher, Mrs Fitzgerald and Mrs McGrath.